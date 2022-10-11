Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on IR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IR opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

