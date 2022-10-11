Lundin Gold Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$226.95 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LUG. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.03.

Shares of LUG opened at C$10.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.76. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 10.19.

In related news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$551,546.82. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 463,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,078,983.42. In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein acquired 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,856.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,624,016. Also, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$551,546.82. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 463,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,078,983.42. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 479,935 shares of company stock worth $4,226,837.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

