Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XBJL) Shares Down 0.5%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XBJL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.13 and last traded at $24.22. 4,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 13,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 65,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $880,000.

