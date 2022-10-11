DHB Capital (NASDAQ:DHBC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 9,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 54,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

DHB Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DHB Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 523,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the first quarter worth $657,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the first quarter worth $11,045,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the second quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in DHB Capital by 17.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 179,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 26,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About DHB Capital

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Featured Stories

