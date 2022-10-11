Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,240.55 ($14.99) and last traded at GBX 1,235 ($14.92). 2,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 14,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,230 ($14.86).

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,253.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,205.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a current ratio of 15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £147.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.39.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Company Profile

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

