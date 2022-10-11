MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Stock Price Down 3%

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). 723,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,363,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

MyHealthChecked Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67.

Get MyHealthChecked alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MyHealthChecked news, insider Adam Reynolds acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,166.26).

MyHealthChecked Company Profile

MyHealthChecked PLC develops and commercializes home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. The company manufactures and supplies MyLotus, a testing strip. It also offers COVID-19 sample collection kit under the MyHealthChecked brand; and a range of at-home DNA and RNA tests. The company was formerly known as Concepta PLC and changed its name to MyHealthChecked PLC in December 2020.

See Also

