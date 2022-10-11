Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Shares Down 1.6%

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHMGet Rating)’s stock price fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. 11,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 62,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPHM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

