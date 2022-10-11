26 Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADER) Stock Price Up 0.2%

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 52,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 93,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

26 Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in 26 Capital Acquisition by 10.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

26 Capital Acquisition Company Profile

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

