First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 4,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 8,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.
First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39.
