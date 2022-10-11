Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $13.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.80. The consensus estimate for L3Harris Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $13.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $15.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LHX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $230.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.96. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

