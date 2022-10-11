FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hang Seng Bank Limited Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hang Seng Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Hang Seng Bank’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hang Seng Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.
Hang Seng Bank Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of HSNGY stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. Hang Seng Bank has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10.
Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend
Hang Seng Bank Company Profile
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hang Seng Bank (HSNGY)
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.