FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hang Seng Bank Limited Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hang Seng Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Hang Seng Bank’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hang Seng Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Hang Seng Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HSNGY stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. Hang Seng Bank has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.