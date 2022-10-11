Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

HOPE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

HOPE opened at $13.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.23. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In other news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $106,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.