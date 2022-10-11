FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issued By DA Davidson

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.53 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.45. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $69.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average of $68.93. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 288,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,120,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,537,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.87 per share, for a total transaction of $344,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,779.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,474 shares of company stock worth $464,244. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.