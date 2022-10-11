FY2023 EPS Estimates for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Boosted by DA Davidson

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.90. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FSBW. StockNews.com raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

FSBW opened at $27.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $210.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.04.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,070.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,070.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $163,072.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

