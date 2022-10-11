First Financial Northwest, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for First Financial Northwest’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 21.04%.

First Financial Northwest Price Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Financial Northwest to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Northwest

In other First Financial Northwest news, VP Simon Soh sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $276,962.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,645.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Northwest

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 213.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

