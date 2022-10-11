FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Issued By DA Davidson

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $13.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.01. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.48 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $466.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

