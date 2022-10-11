FY2026 EPS Estimates for Rémy Cointreau SA Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Rémy Cointreau in a report issued on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rémy Cointreau’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €187.00 ($190.82) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €304.00 ($310.20) to €310.00 ($316.33) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €298.00 ($304.08) to €311.00 ($317.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €208.00 ($212.24) to €203.00 ($207.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

Shares of REMYY opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.0855 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

