Brokers Set Expectations for The Arena Group Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AREN)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Arena Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley analyst D. Day forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Arena Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.62) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Arena Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $65.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million.

The Arena Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Arena Group

Shares of AREN stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The Arena Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in The Arena Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Arena Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

The Arena Group Company Profile

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

