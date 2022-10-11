DA Davidson Comments on Axos Financial, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a report released on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.79. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.82 million.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of AX stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.43. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $62.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,870 shares of company stock valued at $851,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.