FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $34.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.95 million.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

BWB opened at $16.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $461.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $73,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,926,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock worth $217,090 in the last ninety days. 21.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 70.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

