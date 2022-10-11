Provention Bio, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Provention Bio in a research report issued on Thursday, October 6th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Provention Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.83) per share.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. Provention Bio had a negative net margin of 3,840.68% and a negative return on equity of 100.07%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Provention Bio Trading Up 12.1 %

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PRVB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $496.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provention Bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 309.2% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 72,205 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 16.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 220,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

