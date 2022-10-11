FY2025 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.09.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $108.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Etsy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,563,000 after purchasing an additional 170,402 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,095,000 after purchasing an additional 199,985 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,779,000 after purchasing an additional 120,910 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $9,318,606.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,118 shares of company stock valued at $15,296,048. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

