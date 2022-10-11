FY2024 EPS Estimates for RPM International Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPM International in a research note issued on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.10. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

RPM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

RPM opened at $91.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. RPM International has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $101.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 29.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 7.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after buying an additional 40,198 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 38.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

