Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KHC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

