Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Head to Head Contrast

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Real Good Food shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Real Good Food shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Benson Hill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Real Good Food and Benson Hill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Good Food 0 0 4 0 3.00 Benson Hill 0 1 5 0 2.83

Earnings and Valuation

Real Good Food currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.75%. Benson Hill has a consensus price target of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 158.84%. Given Benson Hill’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than Real Good Food.

This table compares Real Good Food and Benson Hill’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Good Food $84.08 million 1.96 -$34.98 million N/A N/A Benson Hill $147.21 million 3.68 -$126.25 million ($0.86) -3.07

Real Good Food has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Benson Hill.

Profitability

This table compares Real Good Food and Benson Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Good Food -25.29% -2,730.68% -56.09% Benson Hill -43.24% -30.39% -16.08%

Summary

Benson Hill beats Real Good Food on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

