Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT at $62.38

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

DocuSign stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -85.69 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $45.67 and a 52 week high of $288.50.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 42.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 443,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 132,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 678.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,314 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 28.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

