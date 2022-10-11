Brokerages Set TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Target Price at $16.50

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

TAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Stock Performance

NYSE:TAC opened at $8.17 on Friday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.00.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.36). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -11.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Marquard & Bahls AG raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 11,351,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after purchasing an additional 812,221 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,129,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,447,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAlta

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.