Brokerages Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) PT at $52.83

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOLF. StockNews.com lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GOLF opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Acushnet by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

