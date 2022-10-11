Brokerages Set CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Price Target at $49.50

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of CRH opened at $32.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CRH has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $54.54.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in CRH by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,312,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,068,000 after purchasing an additional 718,228 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CRH by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,270,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,865,000 after acquiring an additional 268,277 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,794,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,546,000 after acquiring an additional 87,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 881,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,313,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

