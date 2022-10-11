Brokerages Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT at $73.22

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $1,682,197.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,028.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $1,682,197.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,155,797. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC opened at $49.29 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

