Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.08.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Pason Systems to a “sell” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Pason Systems stock opened at C$13.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.79. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$8.76 and a 12 month high of C$17.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

