Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $46,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,035.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $613,190 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 238,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $23.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

