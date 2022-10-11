Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 155,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $82.93 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $84.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

