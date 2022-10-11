Brokerages Set Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Price Target at $4.45

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Transocean by 285.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

