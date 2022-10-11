Analyzing Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) & Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) and Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Renalytix shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Renalytix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Sera Prognostics has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renalytix has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics -27,921.82% -34.59% -32.87% Renalytix -1,770.47% -89.48% -75.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Renalytix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Renalytix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 660.44 -$35.01 million ($1.57) -1.09 Renalytix $1.49 million 32.42 -$34.72 million ($0.63) -2.05

Renalytix has higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics. Renalytix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sera Prognostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sera Prognostics and Renalytix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Renalytix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 309.36%. Renalytix has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 578.29%. Given Renalytix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Renalytix is more favorable than Sera Prognostics.

Summary

Renalytix beats Sera Prognostics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sera Prognostics

(Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Renalytix

(Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. The company also has a partnership agreement with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure in high-risk populations. The company was formerly known as Renalytix AI plc and changed its name to Renalytix Plc in June 2021. Renalytix Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.