Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $137.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.31. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $276.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 560,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,832,000 after purchasing an additional 53,865 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 60.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

(Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.