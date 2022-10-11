United Community Banks (UCBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 18th. Analysts expect United Community Banks to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $247,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.