FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%.

Progressive Stock Up 1.5 %

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of PGR opened at $123.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.44. Progressive has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $129.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,910,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 255,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.