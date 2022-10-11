FY2023 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Boosted by Analyst

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.73. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.53.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average is $56.05. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.58 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $40,663,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,250,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,356,000 after buying an additional 596,753 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,301,000 after acquiring an additional 476,457 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,176,000 after acquiring an additional 429,080 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,109,000 after acquiring an additional 322,397 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.