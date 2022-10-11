Analysts Offer Predictions for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of HT opened at $7.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 341,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 874.4% in the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 270,567 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.16%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

