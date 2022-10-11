Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.40 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Verizon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $5.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.22. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

