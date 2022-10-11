Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Z Holdings Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Z in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Z’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Z’s FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Z in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Z Stock Performance

YAHOY opened at $5.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. Z has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Z had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion.

About Z

Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

