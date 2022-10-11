Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $3.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.61 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.92.

NYSE STZ opened at $221.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 300.01%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

