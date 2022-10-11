Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Reduced by Oppenheimer

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for AngioDynamics in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

AngioDynamics Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of ANGO opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $562.37 million, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 20.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 33.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,674 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 13.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.