Brokers Issue Forecasts for SMART Global Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SMART Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for SMART Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMART Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

SMART Global Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $664.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.37.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Rizvi bought 4,250 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,461.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,087,000 after buying an additional 57,953 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 699.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 92,562 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,243,000 after buying an additional 220,663 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at $11,215,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.