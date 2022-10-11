Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for ACV Auctions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACV Auctions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.08.

Shares of ACVA opened at $8.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

