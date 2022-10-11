Brokers Set Expectations for BlueLinx Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BlueLinx in a report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will earn $4.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.61. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlueLinx’s current full-year earnings is $29.34 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BlueLinx’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BXC. StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

Shares of BXC stock opened at $68.88 on Monday. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 79.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.61 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlueLinx by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

