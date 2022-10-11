Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Coty’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Coty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.59.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.92. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

