eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of eBay in a report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for eBay’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.03.

Shares of EBAY opened at $37.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. eBay has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 84.6% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

