Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vroom, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Vroom’s current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Vroom Stock Performance

Shares of VRM stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $151.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. Vroom has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $23.30.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $475.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.88 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 55.16% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. Vroom’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vroom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

